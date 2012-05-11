Categories

11 May 2012

a might seat

Mondo Cane has a pretty stellar vintage children's chair collection, no? You can view the collection at Partners and Spade on May 17th from 6-9pm. Awe yeah.

Mondocane

 

16 June 2011

light it up

Dear Universe, I am on the hunt for a Yves Christin Ballon Lamp. Hope to hear from you soon. Love, Jenn

LA_Christin1-1

17 May 2011

appaman

Last summer I was approached, by the fine people at Appaman, to come up with the Retail Concept that could translate into a brick and mortar, a section inside a department store or stand alone kiosk. The direction was to create a balance of Scandinavian design mixed with a hint of vintage, a dash of modern and a nod to NYC street style. I am very happy to announce that Appaman HK just opened it's doors in Central Hong Kong! Below is where the project started and then to it's grand opening only weeks ago! More images HERE.

D1bab215f525e27143202b798b131f21 51a59335e407ea099ed6330e9123af4dA33e8559c4316aa8baebf323ce8c2cfb A52376868102cac59d64b290bbfd9fa9 3b5e8a06d7ef142d6850c81dfe60993a 93995f4b6e68db4e964dab93700fb9cc







 

15 February 2011

restoration

A wee bit blown away by Restoration Hardware's Baby & Child line of playtables and chairs. THIS Vintage Schoolhouse table & chairs as well as THE Mason activity table totally made my day. 

Restoration_hardware_vintage_schoolhouse_table_chair Mason Activity Table


 

07 January 2011

hush little baby

THESE vintage baby cradles are sweet and simple. 

Picture 23

Picture 22


rocked

THIS child glider from Colin Bourrelier , c 1969 , would be perfect for indoor or outdoor play!

Glider_colin_bourrelier

stop n shop

How sweet is THIS vintage play supermarket from the 60's?

DSCF4142_35.JPG

17 December 2010

holiday shopping

Check out the Minor Details Design Stop over on Amazon. You can click HERE or over on the right hand side of the blog....just up there ... under "Wanna see more?"

04 October 2010

study

Oh la la, THIS vintage student desk is sweet.

Black_student_vintage_desk

15 September 2010

back to school

If only school desks could be just like the way Jean Prouvé made them (via)

Prouve school desk 

Prouve desk 2
 
 

26 August 2010

have a petit seat

I'm having a bit of 'vintage children's chair envy' over here. You can find more HERE.

Vintage_child_chair_4  Vintage_child_chair_3 


Vintage_child_chair_2 Vintage_child_chair_1
   
 

04 August 2010

wish list

Please add THIS skateboard, THIS Creative Playthings stroller, THIS tandem child's tri-ski-sled and THIS low rail bookshelf onto my wish list.

1149_1788vintage-skateboard-grentec-spoiler-california3  201_creativeplaythingsstroller--012 

432_837tandem-mountain-tri-ski-snow-sled6  1238_1908vintage-industrial-book-iron-low-rack-shelf5
  
 
 

16 June 2010

yes please

I am loving some of the offerings from Cox & Cox. Some highlights are THESE visual storage bins, THESE camo headphones, THIS game of heads and tails, THIS knight puppet kit, THIS paint your own russian doll kit, and THIS robot buzzer game. LOVE!

Storage_bins_cox&cox  Camo_headphones_cox&cox 

Heads_and_tails_cox_and_cox  Robot_puppet_kit_cox&cox 

Paint_russian_doll_lits_cox&cox  Robot_buzz_game_cox&cox
  
 
 
 
 

15 June 2010

family style

I often look to my stack of Edition Paumes books for inspiration when starting a new kids space. I'm very happy to get the latest editions on family and kid spaces in Belgium and Paris!

Edition_paumes_belgium  Edition_paumes_paris
 

 

12 May 2010

circus inspired

I am totally smitten with Kate Dixon's circus themed bedroom. Images by Chad Jackson and art by Jeff Shumway (via by way of watoto)

Kate_dixon_circus_room_2 

Kate_dixon_circus_room_1 Kate_dixon_circus_room
 
 
 
 
 
 

03 May 2010

candyfloss in the jungle

Dumbo is a timeless classic ... that led to the song Nellie the Elephant ... that led to the question  - "where could you buy candyfloss in the jungle?"

These very things were the inspiration behind Betsy Benn's Nelly Elephant print and i''m totally smitten.

Nelly_elephant_betsy_benn
 

12 April 2010

therapeutic beauty

Yesterday afternoon, I was thrilled to see this event, that just so happen to take place in a store that I really love....Partners and Spade. I was so very thrilled to be able to see and touch Renate Müller's line of Therapeutic Toys. Originally designed back in the 1960's and 1970's, these were reproduced back in 2008. The jute, which is an open weave material, lends such an understanding to the complete tactile experience. Not to mention the use of the calming colored leather is stunning. The pieces are not only large in size, but a grand and important symbol for therapeutic design...... done extremely well. The toys were used for balance training  and orthopedic exercise as well as for sensory exercise and hand-eye coordination for mentally and physically handicapped children. You can email Partners and Spade for information on purchasing these toys HERE

Partners_and_spade_renatemuller_whale_01_main Partners_and_spade_renatemullerrhino_02_main
 
 

30 March 2010

a lil eames

Little Nest, which I've loved for a long time, is coming out with their child-sized reproduction of the Eames 1946 LCW Chair. Available May 1st.

Little_nest_Eames_LCW_The_Woody_750.jpg
 

25 March 2010

play with me

There is something very sweet about THIS wooden infant play bar hanging in the back of this picture.

Vintage_infant_play_bar
 

24 March 2010

playful bespoke

Zoe Murphy is a young British designer who re-uses mid-century furniture and turns them into playful and colorful pieces. She also has an amazing eye for creating super colorful textiles. 

Zoe_murphy_chest 

Zoe_murphy_collection
 
 

vintage play

I'm smitten with THIS collection of vintage lunch boxes, thermoses and beach pails. (via)

Vintage_lunch_box_thermos_collection Vintage_beach_pails
 
 

03 March 2010

schooled

I am in love with THIS school desk from the 1940's

Teachers_desk_neef_1940
 

04 February 2010

abitacolo ... why yes please

In 1972, Bruno Munari designed the Abitacolo bed for a company called Robots. It's a bed/play/study/storage structure for kids. Robots is still making the Abitacolo system ... happy day!

UPDATE : I just discovered that KidsLoveDesign became the official dealer for this!

Munari_abitacolo_robots 

Bruno_munari_abitacolo_robot_Bruno_munari_abitacolo_robot_1

 
 
 

29 January 2010

Little Fashion Book vol 4

When my dear friend Marie, of Little Fashion Gallery, asked me to contribute for volume 4 of the Little Fashion Book, I felt so honored! The book is now live and you can click HERE to view the stunning spreads and content. Bravo Marie!!

MD-LFG_L MD_LFG_R 

LFG_3 LFG_4 

LFG_5 LFG_6

LFG_7 LFG_2
 
 
  
 
  


 
 

02 December 2009

stunning

This bunk bed was designed by Richard Neutra for the Singleton Residence back in 1959 ... and is up for auction this Sunday at the Los Angeles Modern Auction! (via)

Richard_Neutra_bunk
 

16 November 2009

sweet

Bianca and Family have a sweet vintage child's desk for purchase!

Vintage_child_desk

06 November 2009

vintage steel

There is something very alluring about THESE vintage steel lockers. They could make for a really great art supply or toy storage system

Sundance_vintage_steel_lockers

05 November 2009

bringing it back

Pedlars have got some pretty sweet vintage school desks for sale.

Pedlars_vintage_school_deck

26 October 2009

getting ready

I love Halloween .... we are getting ready for the big night. Here is a lil something to get you in the spirit:

12 October 2009

lets celebrate with some noguchi

It's only fitting that my 1,000th post be about Isamu Noguchi's Playscapes. I had the amazing opportunity to play on the grounds all day on saturday with my daughter, niece and nephew. It was topped off with a jazz quartet playing in the background and fresh apples from the farmers market just a stones throw from the playground. The park I'm referring to is Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia .... which houses Noguchi's only playground to be completed in his lifetime. Such a peaceful and wonderful space for both big kid and small!  

Noguchi_PlayScapes_2 Noguchi_PlayScapes_3

Noguchi_PlayScapes_1 Noguchi_PlayScapes_



09 September 2009

come on down

If you're in the NYC area on Saturday, then stop by Madison Rose Maternity where I will be offering free design consultations for your next nursery, kids room or playspace. I will also have a few pieces of vintage and modern pieces up for purchase such as an original Ooba Nest Bassinet, the ChildChild Chair by Maartje Steenkamp, several vintage Casalino Chairs from the 70's, vintage Bertoia Child chairs and much more.


If you are interested in a consultation, then email madisonrosematernity@gmail.com to see what time slots are still available.


Sat , Sept 12th
12pm - 4pm
313 Court Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231


MR-sale_3

yes please

Jens Risom's Amoeba Table, Chair and Stool combo are a Scandinavian dream.


KNOLL_RISOM_AMEOBA_TABLE_1

13 August 2009

crocodile rock indeed

It just takes me to a happy place.....


12 August 2009

a subtle pair

Oh how I love Bianca and Family. I think pairing THIS child's table with THESE child chairs is spot on.


Biana_and_family_table Bianca_and_family_chairs

17 June 2009

come again?

My daughter's 5th birthday is approaching ... is it wrong that I want to get her THIS instead of that Barbie Princess House she asked for?


Cassette_player_and_recorder_fCassette_player_and_recorder

01 June 2009

little green riding hood

This ModernChild exclusive from wovenplay is simply beautiful. It goes smashingly with Bruno Munari's book by the same name.


Little_green_riding_hood_woven_play
Bruno_munari_little_green_riding_hood

24 April 2009

spring cleaning

***Thanks to everyone who turned out for the sale this weekend. It was nice to meet some of my readers! For everyone else who was unable to make it, I will be listing everything that was not sold thoughout the week over at my Etsy shop. Click HERE to head over.

Here are some shots of the sale today so you can see some of the goodies still left for purchase!

20090425-spring_cleaning2 20090425-spring_cleaning3 20090425-spring_cleaning_1

come on down!

MD-cleaning

HOPE TO SEE YOU THIS WEEKEND! I am gearing up for the sale tomorrow. Here is a shot of my dining room table to give you a peek. So many of you have asked for photos and pricing and due to our major delay in returning from our vacation, I have yet to get back to everyone. But, stop buy tomorrow or sunday for a chat or to take home some of the highlights:

child child chair (1)

casalino chairs (8)

cosco chairs (4)

bertoia chairs (4) 

vintage scooters (2)

vintage desks (2)

vintage prams (2)

vintage doll highchair

and tons more.......... did i mention old cameras as well?

That's right ... I'm doing a little spring cleaning. I've decided to put my private vintage and modern children's furniture and gear collection up for purchase. This two day event will take place at my studio on Sat, April 25th and Sun, April 26th from 12-5. The studio is located in Dumbo , Brooklyn at 10 Jay St. Studio 612A. It's just off the York Street station on the F line. There will be tons more up for purchase so stop by, you'll never know what you might find! Just double click on the image below for more details.

Cheers -Jenn.


MD-spring cleaning

06 April 2009

musical experiments

Dead Man's Bones is one part Ryan Gosling and one part Zach Shields. A two piece band with a dark, haunting Elvis Presley meets Johnny Cash kinda vibe. There is something very erie, vintage and really freakin catchy about their songs. The duo recruited the children's choir from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,  suited in their halloween best, to aid in the song below. Pitchfork had a great interview wherein they discuss the importance of involving children into their music. I love the little guy at the end with his sword.....wait for it.....

 
Dead_mans_bones_group

16 March 2009

hack

I love the Uten Silo Wall Organizer but don't love the price tag. On a recent trip to IKEA, I stumbled upon this white magnetic board and these black magnetic boxes and hooks. Add a single coat of high-gloss white spray paint and voilà, an instant art corner organizer for the mini.


Utensilo_vitra_dorothee_becker
Minor_details_utensilo_ikea_hack
Minor_details_ikea_hack_utensilo

05 March 2009

i need light to read

I feel a bit in the dark, I had no idea the Bruno Munari designed lights as well. Designed in 1964, the Falkland lamp series is a true testament to the sheer beauty and genius of Munari. Lamps are available in 4 models w/an aluminum structure and fireproof elastic fabric shade.


Bruno_munari_lamp

Some of my favorite Bruno Munari books arZoo and ABC.

Munari_zoo  Munari_abc

18 February 2009

kids.modern 2009 goes vintage

One of my favorite things to do is to go thrift-ing for vintage children's furniture. There were three collectors at the show this year that were very well curated and made me smile. 

First up is Molly-Meg. She has taken her child chair collection and put them all up for purchase.

Picture 9 Molly-meg_2

Next is Winter's Moon. I scored this sweet child's desk/stool combo and ironing board from the 50's. Not an easy feet for British Airways to handle! 

Winters_moon_desk_stool  Winters_moon_ironing_board


Lastly is Treace. Mostly know for their cupcakes, they also had a mighty collection of vintage children's chairs and rockers.

Treace_1  Treace_2

10 February 2009

yes please

After being routed via here, I found this little vintage beauty. A wooden child's chair designed by Marque Deposée for SIMBAG.


Freizwinger_simbag_child's_chair

02 February 2009

flip it high flip it low

This vintage Round Red Child's Chair is beautiful. Depending on your child's height, you can flip it over to a higher or lower seat. Do any of my readers know the maker?


Tas-ka_red_round_child_chair

28 January 2009

vintage prints

There is something very sweet about My Paper Doll's digital prints. (via Kenzie Poo)


MyPaperDoll  MyPaperDoll_1

16 January 2009

vintage-esc storage

I like all of these options for book/toy storage for  kid's space. They are this 9-cube metal shelving system from CB2 and Chicken Coup and Wright's Peak wire storage unit from Sundance.


Cb2_9-cube_shelf  Chicken_coup_storage_sundance Wrights_peak_wire_storage_sundance
 

24 December 2008

wrapping up

My posting has been a bit nil since last week. I've been wrapping up a project that has taken a wonderful amount of time in order to complete by the holidays. I thought I would give you a little taste of the project. The direction for the playroom was Princess and the Pea meets Enchanted Forest. The room is 75% complete and I could not be happier....and so is a little 3 1/2 year old!!! 


I'm off now to do a bit more wrapping....of presents. Merry Merry everyone!


3960  4003  3990  3983  3997  3996

15 December 2008

changing on industrial

I think one of my clients, who is in love with the Vintage Industrial movement, would love THIS cart converted into a changing table for his new baby. (found resource here)


Vintage_industrial_cart_amercianfurnishings

12 December 2008

take a load off

Tas-ka has got some great children's chairs for purchase.


Tas-ka_chair Tas-ka_chair_1Tsa-ka_chair_2Tas-ka_chair_3Tas-ka_chair_4Tas-ka_chair_5__

25 November 2008

a black friday affair

If you are in NYC this friday , aka Black Friday , then head down to Kiosk from 7-10pm. A very special collection of goods for purchase from Andy Beach , aka Reference Library and Stork Bites Man , will be open to the public. He literally brings his blogs to life for 10 days. Kiosk is located at 95 Spring St in Soho.


Kiosk_reference_library_storkbitesman

18 November 2008

nest

“Questioned by their father architect, these children issued to want to nest like birds very far from the ground, with crossed of 2 main branches. On a simple principle of frame and oblique levels, the father drew the diagram of a “livable” unit where all the traditional functions of the room of child are present…. In this family of artists, by principle, the walls of a room are at the beginning immaculate, like a virgin fabric on standby on a rest. One counts on the successive or combined inspiration ones and others to animate them.”

What a wonderful and creative space. Taken from the amazing book L'art d'installer les chambres d'enfants, Alta Marie-Claire. (via mon cabanon)

Mon_cabanon_nest_room

