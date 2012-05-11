Mondo Cane has a pretty stellar vintage children's chair collection, no? You can view the collection at Partners and Spade on May 17th from 6-9pm. Awe yeah.
Dear Universe, I am on the hunt for a Yves Christin Ballon Lamp. Hope to hear from you soon. Love, Jenn
Last summer I was approached, by the fine people at Appaman, to come up with the Retail Concept that could translate into a brick and mortar, a section inside a department store or stand alone kiosk. The direction was to create a balance of Scandinavian design mixed with a hint of vintage, a dash of modern and a nod to NYC street style. I am very happy to announce that Appaman HK just opened it's doors in Central Hong Kong! Below is where the project started and then to it's grand opening only weeks ago! More images HERE.
THESE vintage baby cradles are sweet and simple.
THIS child glider from Colin Bourrelier , c 1969 , would be perfect for indoor or outdoor play!
How sweet is THIS vintage play supermarket from the 60's?
Check out the Minor Details Design Stop over on Amazon. You can click HERE or over on the right hand side of the blog....just up there ... under "Wanna see more?"
Oh la la, THIS vintage student desk is sweet.
If only school desks could be just like the way Jean Prouvé made them (via)
I'm having a bit of 'vintage children's chair envy' over here. You can find more HERE.
I often look to my stack of Edition Paumes books for inspiration when starting a new kids space. I'm very happy to get the latest editions on family and kid spaces in Belgium and Paris!
I am totally smitten with Kate Dixon's circus themed bedroom. Images by Chad Jackson and art by Jeff Shumway (via by way of watoto)
Dumbo is a timeless classic ... that led to the song Nellie the Elephant ... that led to the question - "where could you buy candyfloss in the jungle?"
These very things were the inspiration behind Betsy Benn's Nelly Elephant print and i''m totally smitten.
Yesterday afternoon, I was thrilled to see this event, that just so happen to take place in a store that I really love....Partners and Spade. I was so very thrilled to be able to see and touch Renate Müller's line of Therapeutic Toys. Originally designed back in the 1960's and 1970's, these were reproduced back in 2008. The jute, which is an open weave material, lends such an understanding to the complete tactile experience. Not to mention the use of the calming colored leather is stunning. The pieces are not only large in size, but a grand and important symbol for therapeutic design...... done extremely well. The toys were used for balance training and orthopedic exercise as well as for sensory exercise and hand-eye coordination for mentally and physically handicapped children. You can email Partners and Spade for information on purchasing these toys HERE
Little Nest, which I've loved for a long time, is coming out with their child-sized reproduction of the Eames 1946 LCW Chair. Available May 1st.
There is something very sweet about THIS wooden infant play bar hanging in the back of this picture.
Zoe Murphy is a young British designer who re-uses mid-century furniture and turns them into playful and colorful pieces. She also has an amazing eye for creating super colorful textiles.
I am in love with THIS school desk from the 1940's
In 1972, Bruno Munari designed the Abitacolo bed for a company called Robots. It's a bed/play/study/storage structure for kids. Robots is still making the Abitacolo system ... happy day!
UPDATE : I just discovered that KidsLoveDesign became the official dealer for this!
When my dear friend Marie, of Little Fashion Gallery, asked me to contribute for volume 4 of the Little Fashion Book, I felt so honored! The book is now live and you can click HERE to view the stunning spreads and content. Bravo Marie!!
This bunk bed was designed by Richard Neutra for the Singleton Residence back in 1959 ... and is up for auction this Sunday at the Los Angeles Modern Auction! (via)
Bianca and Family have a sweet vintage child's desk for purchase!
There is something very alluring about THESE vintage steel lockers. They could make for a really great art supply or toy storage system
Pedlars have got some pretty sweet vintage school desks for sale.
I love Halloween .... we are getting ready for the big night. Here is a lil something to get you in the spirit:
It's only fitting that my 1,000th post be about Isamu Noguchi's Playscapes. I had the amazing opportunity to play on the grounds all day on saturday with my daughter, niece and nephew. It was topped off with a jazz quartet playing in the background and fresh apples from the farmers market just a stones throw from the playground. The park I'm referring to is Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia .... which houses Noguchi's only playground to be completed in his lifetime. Such a peaceful and wonderful space for both big kid and small!
If you're in the NYC area on Saturday, then stop by Madison Rose Maternity where I will be offering free design consultations for your next nursery, kids room or playspace. I will also have a few pieces of vintage and modern pieces up for purchase such as an original Ooba Nest Bassinet, the ChildChild Chair by Maartje Steenkamp, several vintage Casalino Chairs from the 70's, vintage Bertoia Child chairs and much more.
Jens Risom's Amoeba Table, Chair and Stool combo are a Scandinavian dream.
It just takes me to a happy place.....
My daughter's 5th birthday is approaching ... is it wrong that I want to get her THIS instead of that Barbie Princess House she asked for?
This ModernChild exclusive from wovenplay is simply beautiful. It goes smashingly with Bruno Munari's book by the same name.
Here are some shots of the sale today so you can see some of the goodies still left for purchase!
come on down!
HOPE TO SEE YOU THIS WEEKEND! I am gearing up for the sale tomorrow. Here is a shot of my dining room table to give you a peek. So many of you have asked for photos and pricing and due to our major delay in returning from our vacation, I have yet to get back to everyone. But, stop buy tomorrow or sunday for a chat or to take home some of the highlights:
child child chair (1)
casalino chairs (8)
cosco chairs (4)
bertoia chairs (4)
vintage scooters (2)
vintage desks (2)
vintage prams (2)
vintage doll highchair
and tons more.......... did i mention old cameras as well?
That's right ... I'm doing a little spring cleaning. I've decided to put my private vintage and modern children's furniture and gear collection up for purchase. This two day event will take place at my studio on Sat, April 25th and Sun, April 26th from 12-5. The studio is located in Dumbo , Brooklyn at 10 Jay St. Studio 612A. It's just off the York Street station on the F line. There will be tons more up for purchase so stop by, you'll never know what you might find! Just double click on the image below for more details.
Cheers -Jenn.
I love the Uten Silo Wall Organizer but don't love the price tag. On a recent trip to IKEA, I stumbled upon this white magnetic board and these black magnetic boxes and hooks. Add a single coat of high-gloss white spray paint and voilà, an instant art corner organizer for the mini.
I feel a bit in the dark, I had no idea the Bruno Munari designed lights as well. Designed in 1964, the Falkland lamp series is a true testament to the sheer beauty and genius of Munari. Lamps are available in 4 models w/an aluminum structure and fireproof elastic fabric shade.
One of my favorite things to do is to go thrift-ing for vintage children's furniture. There were three collectors at the show this year that were very well curated and made me smile.
First up is Molly-Meg. She has taken her child chair collection and put them all up for purchase.
After being routed via here, I found this little vintage beauty. A wooden child's chair designed by Marque Deposée for SIMBAG.
This vintage Round Red Child's Chair is beautiful. Depending on your child's height, you can flip it over to a higher or lower seat. Do any of my readers know the maker?
There is something very sweet about My Paper Doll's digital prints. (via Kenzie Poo)
I like all of these options for book/toy storage for kid's space. They are this 9-cube metal shelving system from CB2 and Chicken Coup and Wright's Peak wire storage unit from Sundance.
My posting has been a bit nil since last week. I've been wrapping up a project that has taken a wonderful amount of time in order to complete by the holidays. I thought I would give you a little taste of the project. The direction for the playroom was Princess and the Pea meets Enchanted Forest. The room is 75% complete and I could not be happier....and so is a little 3 1/2 year old!!!
Tas-ka has got some great children's chairs for purchase.
If you are in NYC this friday , aka Black Friday , then head down to Kiosk from 7-10pm. A very special collection of goods for purchase from Andy Beach , aka Reference Library and Stork Bites Man , will be open to the public. He literally brings his blogs to life for 10 days. Kiosk is located at 95 Spring St in Soho.
“Questioned by their father architect, these children issued to want to nest like birds very far from the ground, with crossed of 2 main branches. On a simple principle of frame and oblique levels, the father drew the diagram of a “livable” unit where all the traditional functions of the room of child are present…. In this family of artists, by principle, the walls of a room are at the beginning immaculate, like a virgin fabric on standby on a rest. One counts on the successive or combined inspiration ones and others to animate them.”
What a wonderful and creative space. Taken from the amazing book L'art d'installer les chambres d'enfants, Alta Marie-Claire. (via mon cabanon)
